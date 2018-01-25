Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday see December figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.1 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent in November. Core inflation is called steady at 0.9 percent. Producer prices are expected to be unchanged at 0.8 percent.

The Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on December 20-21. At the meeting, the central bank decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.

It also voted to maintain its aggressive monetary easing, as inflation remains well below the 2 percent target. The bank will hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

Singapore will release December numbers for industrial production; in November, output was down 2.3 percent on month and up 5.3 percent on year.

