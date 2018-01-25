Nordea Q4 Profit Down 43%; Expects 2018 Profit To Grow

Swedish bank Nordea Bank AB (NRDEF.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 fell 43 percent to 629 million euros from 1.10 billion euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share declined to 0.15 euro from 0.25 euro last year.

Total operating income totaled 2.23 billion euros, down 15 percent from last year's 2.61 billion euros. Net loan losses for the quarter were 71 million euros, versus 129 million euros last year.

Net interest income declined 8 percent to 1.11 billion euros from 1.21 billion euros in the year-ago period.

CEO Casper von Koskull said, "At the end of 2017, we were negatively impacted by a very low activity level on capital . The planned de-risking of the bank, with reduced exposure to Russia, Shipping, Offshore & Oil Services, also reduced income levels."

Nordea's Board of Directors has proposed a dividend per share of 0.68 euros, compared to 0.65 euros in 2016. This is in line with Nordea's dividend and capital policy.

Looking ahead, Nordea said that for fiscal 2018, it is confident that net profit will grow, and expects to see slightly higher revenues, lower costs and a stable credit quality.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News