logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Nordea Q4 Profit Down 43%; Expects 2018 Profit To Grow

Swedish bank Nordea Bank AB (NRDEF.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 fell 43 percent to 629 million euros from 1.10 billion euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share declined to 0.15 euro from 0.25 euro last year.

Total operating income totaled 2.23 billion euros, down 15 percent from last year's 2.61 billion euros. Net loan losses for the quarter were 71 million euros, versus 129 million euros last year.

Net interest income declined 8 percent to 1.11 billion euros from 1.21 billion euros in the year-ago period.

CEO Casper von Koskull said, "At the end of 2017, we were negatively impacted by a very low activity level on capital markets. The planned de-risking of the bank, with reduced exposure to Russia, Shipping, Offshore & Oil Services, also reduced income levels."

Nordea's Board of Directors has proposed a dividend per share of 0.68 euros, compared to 0.65 euros in 2016. This is in line with Nordea's dividend and capital policy.

Looking ahead, Nordea said that for fiscal 2018, it is confident that net profit will grow, and expects to see slightly higher revenues, lower costs and a stable credit quality.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
IPO Watch: Optimism For Menlo Therapeutics
Biotech company Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has increased the size of its initial public offering and also raised its expected price range. The company now plans to offer 6.5 million shares priced at $16 to $17. The IPO will raise proceeds of about $107 million at the midpoint of the range. Earlier, the...
Ford Swings To Q4 Profit, But Falls Short Of Street Estimates
Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) on Thursday reported a swing to profit for the fourth quarter, reflecting increase in revenues and absence of charge related to pension plans. However, adjusted earnings for the quarter missed analysts' estimates. Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Ford was $2.41...
Another Pink Slip For CP Rail's "Sexy" Conductor
Canadian Pacific Railway has fired one of its conductor for the second time after she posted several sexy modelling photos on the social media. CP Railway fired Stephanie Katelnikoff after accusing her of violating the company's code of ethics and its internet and email policy. According to BNN,...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap