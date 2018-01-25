Majority Americans Know About Bitcoin, But Very Few Own It: Study

Around 60 percent of Americans have heard or read about bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, but very few own it, according to a joint study by SurveyMonkey and Global Blockchain Business Council.

In a poll among 5,700 adults conducted in January about the popularity and use of cryptocurrency, it was found that only 5 percent of people actually own the digital coin, while an additional 21 percent said they are planning to own. Of the owners, 71 percent are male, and 58 percent are young, between the age of 18 and 34.

Around 70 percent of those participated in the survey see significant upside, and expect the price to go up five years from now, while only 13% believe it will fall.

The survey said, "But risk remains as bubbles are in the eye of the beholder. Asked about possible 2018 asset crashes, 38 percent of all Americans (and 41% of Bitcoin owners) see Bitcoin as a bubble poised to pop this year. Some 31 percent say the same about U.S. stocks and 27 percent say so about housing prices."

As per the investors, both lack of trust and opportunity for return exist for this virtual currency. They also believe, those who own Bitcoin are also more likely to trust Bitcoin than the U.S. Government.

Regarding other major cryptocurrencies, the study noted that 46 percent Americans have heard of Ethereum, 41 percent of Litecoin, and 23 percent of Ripple.

In 2017, bitcoin price had soared to about $20,000 a coin in December from $1000 at the beginning of the year. Since then, its price has fallen below $10,000 briefly, and has been hovering around $11,000.

According to Coinmarketcap, bitcoin is currently trading at $11,613.40, up 7.91%.

