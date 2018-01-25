Norway Unemployment Rate Remains Stable

Norway's unemployment rate held steady in November, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in November, the same rate as in August. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 4.0 percent.

The rate for November indicates October to December period and the August data reflects July to September period.

The number of unemployed people increased by 1,000 to 115,000 in November from August and employment rose by 6,000 to 2.65 million. The change remained within the LFS margin of error.

by RTT Staff Writer

