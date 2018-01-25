ASOS 4-month Revenues, Retail Sales Rise - Quick Facts

ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK,ASOMF.PK,ASC.L) reported that its total group revenues for the four months ended December 31 2017 climbed 30 percent to 808.4 million pounds from last year's 621.3 million pounds. Revenues grew 28 percent at constant currency rates.

Total retail sales for the four months grew 30 percent to 790.4 million pounds from 605.7 million pounds last year. Constant currency retail sales increased 28 percent.

All regions recorded higher retail sales in the period. UK retail sales rose 23 percent and international sales grew 35 percent.

Total orders placed climbed 30 percent year on year to 20.2 million.

Looking ahead, the company affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018. However, full-year capital expenditure is now expected to be around the upper end of the previously indicated range of 200 million pounds to 220 million pounds.

by RTT Staff Writer

