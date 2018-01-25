S&P Affirms Australia's Sovereign Ratings

Standard & Poor's maintained the sovereign ratings of Australia with 'negative' outlook, on Thursday.

The ratings could stabilize if government demonstrates ability to achieve notable improvement in medium-term budget outlook, S&P said.

However, the agency sees downside risks to government's fiscal revenue from lower potential for wage growth.

According to S&P, Australia's net general government debt will peak at close to 26.3 percent of GDP in the fiscal year ending June, 2020.

by RTT Staff Writer

