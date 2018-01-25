DAX Extends Losses Ahead Of ECB Meeting

German stocks extended losses from the previous session on Thursday as the dollar took another beating after comments by U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin welcoming a weaker currency and investors awaited cues from the ECB policy meeting due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was down 17 points or 0.13 percent at 13,397 in opening deals after losing 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

Software AG slumped 5 percent after its fourth-quarter net income declined 7 percent from last year.

In economic releases Germany's consumer confidence is set to strengthen in February on strong economic and income expectations, survey data from market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose by 0.2 points to 11.0 in February. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.8.

