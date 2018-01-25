Weiss Ratings Starts Bitcoin At C+, Ethereum At B In First-ever Crypto Rating

In the first-ever grading of cryptocurrencies, Financial rating agency Weiss Ratings initiated Bitcoin a "fair" C+ rating and Ethereum a "good" B. According to the agency, Bitcoin encounters major network troubles, causing delays and high transactions costs, but gets excellent scores for security and widespread adoption.

Weiss Ratings said no cryptocurrencies covered currently are worth an "excellent" A grade.

Bitcoin has no immediate mechanism for promptly upgrading its software code, the agency said. However, the second most widely adopted cryptocurrency Ethereum has upgradable and better speed, despite some bottlenecks. The agency also rated Novacoin and SaluS with a D rating, saying they are weak in terms of both technological innovation and adoption.

Weiss Ratings founder Martin Weiss said, "Despite extreme price volatility, cryptocurrencies have a bright future and the potential to deliver unusually large profits to investors. However, the market is hectic and confusing for investors. They need the clarity that only robust, impartial ratings can provide."

In its Cryptocurrency Ratings, Weiss Ratings evaluated price risk, reward potential, blockchain technology, adoption, security, among others.

"All else being equal, as a cryptocurrency overcomes its individual challenges, it's likely to be upgraded promptly... Due to rapid changes in the data, upgrades and downgrades are more frequent than in other sectors we cover," he noted.

Weiss Ratings site experienced a surge in friendly visitors. The traffic had not been substantial from Asia, but last night, it had more than 100,000 unique visitors in a matter of hours, almost entirely from Asia, the agency said.

In a press release on Jan 22, the agency had said it has plans to issue ratings for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, NEM, Litecoin, Stellar, EOS, IOTA, Dash, NEO, TRON, Monero, Bitcoin Gold and many others.

