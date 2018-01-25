Crypto Daily Roundup

First ever cryptocurrency ratings are out and they took the crypto space by surprise. The number one coin, Bitcoin, was assigned only a fair C+, while the closest rival Ethereum grabbed a good B. Relatively lower ranked Stellar also made headlines as it jumped on news that payment processor Stripe, which shunned Bitcoin, may add support for the coin in future. And Ripple released its latest quarterly sales update.

Here is a wrap up of the news from the crypto space over the last 24 hours.

1. Weiss Ratings Gives Bitcoin 'C+', Ethereum 'B'

Rating agency Weiss Ratings issued the first ever cryptocurrency ratings, giving the leading coin Bitcoin a C+ that suggests 'fair', and its close rival Ethereum a B, which indicates 'good'. The company said it released the ratings after fending off several cyberattacks from Korea. The firm said Bitcoin got excellent scores for security and widespread adoption, but it was encountering major network bottlenecks, causing delays and high transactions costs.

2. Stellar Jumps After Stripe Signals Support For Coin

Cryptocurrency Stellar, or XLM, jumped on the news that the online and mobile payment processing company Stripe may add support for the digital coin in future. Stripe announced this week that it is ending support for Bitcoin transactions due to high fees and excessive processing time. As of 3.37 am ET on Thursday, Stripe was up 12.25 percent at $0.603707 on CoinMarketCap.

3. Ripple Sold $91.6 Mln XRP In Q4 As Price Shot Up

Blockchain-based payment processing company Ripple reported that it sold $91.6 million of its native currency, XRP, during the fourth quarter of 2017, when the XRP price surged a massive 29,631 percent year-on-year and 887 percent from the previous three months. The price of XRP, popularly known as Ripple, reached and exceeded dollar parity on December 21 and hit $2.19 on December 30. Trading volume jumped a whopping 35,341 percent year-on-year to over $807.6 million.

4. Venture Capitalist Calacanis Sees 33% Chance of Bitcoin Going to 0

Leading venture capitalist Jason Calacanis told CNBC that there was a 33 percent chance of the price of Bitcoin falling to zero once casual investors realize that they have been buying into "what is essentially a fraud". He also called the current situation in the cryptocurrency market "extremely dangerous".

5. Grayscale Investments Plans To Offer Five New Crypto Funds: Report

Digital currency investment specialist Grayscale Investments told Bloomberg that it plans to launch four new single-currency crypto funds and another based on a basket of digital currencies by April this year. That will raise the tally of crypto funds of the firm to eight. The firm owns the Bitcoin Investment Trust that trades over the counter under the ticker GBTC and the fund has surged over 1,300 percent in the last year, the report said. Grayscale also offers the Ethereum Classic and Zcash funds.

6. Rapper 50 Cent Accepted 700 Bitcoins For 2014 Album, Forgot About It

Rapper 50 Cent accepted 700 Bitcoins from sales of his 2014 album Animal Ambitions and let it lie dormant in his account for years, news website TMZ reported. His stash, which was created when a single Bitcoin was worth only about $662, is now worth millions.

7. Study Shows Majority Americans Familiar With Bitcoin, But Very Few Own It

Around 60 percent of Americans have heard or read about bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, but very few own it, according to a joint study by SurveyMonkey and Global Blockchain Business Council. In a poll among 5,700 adults conducted in January about the popularity and use of cryptocurrency, it was found that only 5 percent of people actually own the digital coin, while an additional 21 percent said they are planning to own.

8. Arias Intel Plans To Launch INEO Cryptocurrency

Arias Intel Corp. Wednesday announced its plans to develop proprietary iNEO Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Point of Sale Technology Platform this year. The iNEO 'coin or token' will be used to fund the execution of smart contracts transactions or purchase and sell products or services from others within the same ecosystem. iNEO - a cryptonized asset and standard medium of exchange, will be initially integrated to its mobile games and apps.

Current Prices

As of 4.00 am ET, Bitcoin was up 3.34 percent at $11,256.01 and Ethereum was higher by 5.44 percent at $1,050.00 on coinbase.

