Sky Plc H1 Profit Up On Strong Customer Growth; Says Confident In Strategy

Pay TV broadcaster Sky plc (BSY.L,SKY.L) reported Thursday higher profit in its first half, driven by strong revenues in all regions and categories, with increased customer numbers. Looking ahead, the company said it expects the consumer environment to remain challenging, however it remains confident in strategy and ability to execute plans.

Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, said, "This performance reflects the investment choices we have made in recent years, allowing us to more than offset the pressure on consumer spending across Europe, as more customers continue to choose Sky for more of their services."

Further, the company said it will launch Sky without a satellite dish, with all its channels and on demand content streamed over IP. This will be launched first in Italy before taking it to Austria and ultimately deploying across all key .

The company recently acquired significant new rights, including Warner Bros. and in Italy exclusive Formula 1 for the first time.

For the six-month period, profit before tax increased to 483 million pounds from 377 million pounds last year. Earnings per share climbed 39 percent to 26.2 pence from 18.8 pence last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was 648 million pounds, compared to 578 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 31.3 pence, compared to 28.3 pence a year ago.

EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew to 1.12 billion pounds from 1.01 billion pounds last year. The growth was 10 percent at constant rates.

Established Business EBITDA grew 15 percent at constant rates to 1.18 billion pounds

Revenue for the first half increased 5 percent to 6.74 billion pounds from prior year's 6.41 billion pounds. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew 5 percent with good growth in all regions.

The company also delivered revenue growth in each category. Direct to Consumer revenue, its largest revenue category, grew 3 percent to 5.88 billion pounds, driven by increased size of customer base, greater product penetration, and a higher number of pay as you go buys, among others.

The company announced the addition of 365,000 new customers to 22.9 million. It recorded 20 million pay as you go buys in six months, up 8 percent.

Sky announced interim dividend of 13.06 pence per share, up 4 percent from 2016, in addition to previously announced special dividend of 10 pence

In London, Sky shares were trading at 1,035 pence, up 1.12 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News