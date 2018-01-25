FTSE 100 Rises On Earnings

U.K. shares were marginally higher on Thursday as the dollar found some support at lower levels and investors cheered positive earnings updates from the likes of Diageo and Sky Plc.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11 points or 0.14 percent at 7,654 in late opening deals after falling as much as 1.1 percent in the previous session.

Anglo American edged up marginally after the mining giant reported a 5 percent increase in output for 2017.

Lender Close Brothers Group jumped over 5 percent on reporting a rise in first-half profit amid improving market conditions.

Broadcaster Sky Plc added 1 percent after reporting a 10 percent increase in half-year earnings.

Diageo also advanced 1 percent after reporting a 4.2 percent rise in organic net sales in the half-year ended December, beating forecasts.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com