Italy Industrial Orders Rise For Second Month

Italy's industrial orders increased for the second straight month in November, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

Industrial orders climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in November, but much slower than the 1.9 percent rebound in October.

Domestic demand rose 0.2 percent over the month and exports orders grew by 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial orders advanced 8.9 percent in November, following a 12.5 percent spike in the prior month.

Data also showed that industrial turnover increased 1.3 percent monthly in November, after a 1.1 percent gain in October.

Annually, industrial sales grew at a slower pace of 5.1 percent after a 6.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

