Brazil Consumer Confidence At 39-Month High: FGV

Brazil's consumer confidence strengthened further in January to the highest level in more than three years, figures from the FGV IBRE showed Thursday.

The consumer confidence index climbed to 88.8 in January from 88.4 in the previous month.

Moreover, this was the highest score since October 2014, when it was 91.3.

The current situation index rose by 1.8 points to 76.6 in January, continuing its upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive month, reaching the highest level since May 2015.

At the same time, the expectations index dropped by 0.6 points to 97.6, interrupting the sequence of four consecutive highs observed in previous months.

"Consumer confidence continued to advance but slowed somewhat in January, influenced by a divergence of views on the economic scenario for the coming months," Viviane Seda Bittencourt, coordinator of consumer survey, said.

"Although the perception about the financial situation of households continues to improve slowly and the expectation of inflation continues to fall, consumers remain cautious about high-value purchases."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.