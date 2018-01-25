logo
European Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Austria's Production Index Rises Slightly In November

Austria's production index increased marginally in November, data from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.

The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in November.

Industrial output advanced 0.5 percent over the month, while construction output contracted by 1.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, the production index climbed 3.4 percent in November as both industry and construction output gained by 3.3 percent each.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap