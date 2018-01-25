Austria's Production Index Rises Slightly In November

Austria's production index increased marginally in November, data from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.

The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in November.

Industrial output advanced 0.5 percent over the month, while construction output contracted by 1.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, the production index climbed 3.4 percent in November as both industry and construction output gained by 3.3 percent each.

