Sweden Unemployment Rate Rises Less Than Expected

Sweden's unemployment rate increased less than expected at the end of the year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.

The jobless rate climbed to 6.0 percent in December from 5.8 percent in November. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 6.1 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 321,000 in December from 308,000 in the previous month.

At the same time, the employment rate fell to 67.3 percent in December from 67.8 percent in the preceding month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate edged up to 6.5 percent in December from 6.4 percent in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

