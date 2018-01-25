logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Applied Industrial Technologies Q2 Results Beat View; Lifts FY Earnings Outlook

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) reported a 29 percent increase in profit for the second quarter from last year on higher revenues. Results for the quarter beat analysts' estimates. In addition, the company raised its earnings outlook for fiscal 2018.

Net income for the second quarter increased to $31.0 million or $0.79 per share from $24.1 million or $0.61 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 9.7 percent to $667.2 million from $608.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter on revenues of $653.84 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2018 earnings per share outlook to a range between $3.40 and $3.50 per share, on sales which are anticipated to be 6 percent to 7 percent higher year-over-year. The revised guidance includes approximately $0.11 earnings per share benefit from U.S.tax reform.

The Street expects the company to earn $3.34 per share for the year on revenues of $2.77 billion for the year.

Applied Industrial Technologies' board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of $0.01 per common share over the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Fiat Chrysler Q4 Profit Climbs; Employees Get $5,500 Each
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter that increased 97 percent from last year. But, quarterly revenues declined 3 percent from the previous year. Separately, FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,500 to eligible UAW-represented employees. Approximately 40,000 employees will receive the payment on February 16, 2018.
Sky Plc H1 Profit Up On Strong Customer Growth; Says Confident In Strategy
Pay TV broadcaster Sky plc reported Thursday higher profit in its first half, driven by strong revenues in all regions and categories, with increased customer numbers. Looking ahead, the company said it expects the consumer environment to remain challenging, however it remains confident in strategy and ability to execute plans. Chief Executive said "This performance reflects the investment choices
Earnings In Focus: Jan. 25 (MMM, AAL, CELG, INTC, SBUX)
Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap