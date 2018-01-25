Ripple Sold $91.6 Mln XRP In Q4 Amid Price Surge

Ripple, the blockchain-based payment processing company, reported that it sold $91.6 million of its native currency, XRP, popularly known as Ripple, during the fourth quarter of 2017, when its price surged 29,631 percent year-on-year and 887 percent from the previous three months.

The price of Ripple, reached and exceeded dollar parity on December 21 and hit $2.19 on December 30. As of 06.23 am ET on Thursday, the currency was down 2.85 percent at $1.35 on CoinMarketCap.

Trading volume jumped a whopping 35,341 percent year-on-year to over $807.6 million during the fourth quarter.

"XRP ended the year with a statement — one that will likely be remembered as a defining milestone in XRP's history," Ripple said.

In a blog post on its website, Ripple said that market participants including institutional buyers purchased $20.1 million directly from XRP II, LLC, which is the company's registered and licensed money service .

The company said it sold $71.5 million worth of XRP programmatically as a small percentage of overall exchange volume. These were 0.075 percent of the total $95.4 billion traded, which is smaller than the 0.20 percent in the third quarter.

The San Francisco-based Ripple was founded in 2012 as a provider for a real-time payment processing system that is based on a blockchain or a public distributed ledger which validates transactions on consensus.

In the final week of 2017, XRP surpassed Ethereum in market cap to become the largest crypto asset, second only to Bitcoin with $275 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

To calm worries of excessive XRP distribution in future, the company committed 55 billion of its XRP into a cryptographically-secured escrow account by the end of 2017. This will allow investors to mathematically verify the maximum supply of XRP that can enter the market, according to the company's website.

Under the escrow arrangement, 55 contracts of 1 billion XRP each will expire on the first day of every month from months 0 to 54. When each contract expires, the XRP will become available to the company to be used to reward market makers, and sell to institutional investors.

Ripple's market capitalization would exceed that of Bitcoin's if the $55 billion coins in escrow are considered. That would bring Ripple market cap to $334 billion versus $275 billion for Bitcoin.

Another milestone Ripple achieved at the start of 2018 was crossing $3 level on January 3, to hit a record high of $3.84 the next day.

Since then, the price has fallen steadily after the digital currency exchange and leading crypto data website coinbase rejected news of including XRP into its list of currencies it tracks.

by RTT Staff Writer

