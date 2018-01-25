NeuroMetrix Q4 Reports Wider Net Loss, Despite Revenue Growth

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) Thursday reported a slightly wider fourth quarter loss of $2. 88 million compared to $2. 81 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $4.929 million from $3. 715 million in the previous year. The company attributed the growth to strong Quell volume growth, an over-the-counter wearable neurostimulation device for treating chronic pain.

Quell shipments increased to 26,496 devices, up from 14, 301 devices in the same period last year. Cost of revenues increased to $2.857 million from $2.026 million in the comparable quarter a year ago.

