JetBlue Airways Issues Q1, FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) provided its financial outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2018.

The company said it expects capacity to increase between 3.5 percent and 5.5 percent year over year in the first quarter 2018. For the full year 2018, JetBlue expects capacity to increase between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent.

The company projects RASM growth to range between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

CASM Ex-Fuel is expected to grow between 2.0 percent and 4.0 percent for the first quarter of 2018. For the full year 2018, JetBlue expects year over year CASM Ex-Fuel to be between negative 1.0 percent and 1.0 percent.

