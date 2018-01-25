Turkey, Russia Traded 3000 Metric Tons Of Wheat In Bitcoin: Report

Payment for a consignment of wheat sent from Russia to Turkey last month was made in Bitcoin, a report says.

Although cryptocurrency exchanges are already active in many countries, this was the first known food commodity trading in bitcoin.

A consignment of 3,000 tons of wheat was sent from the Russian port of Rostov to the major Black Sea port of Samsun last month, according to Prime Shipping Foundation (PSF), the venture behind the transaction.

The settlement was part of a pilot testing of PSF's blockchain payment system for bulk consignments.

"We are trying to develop a cross-border payment system that's easier and faster than what's available now," which can lead to processing freight deals more frequently by using cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg quoted the firm's founder and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Vikulov as saying.

PSF is a partnership between Gibraltar-based Quorum Capital Ltd. and a ship management service called Interchart LLC.

The freight deal settlements in cryptocurrency highlights the advantage of bypassing international sanctions in agricultural commodity .

The shipping industry is likely to switch from the classical banking system towards the much simpler new payment system using the Blockchain Technology, which will address and correct payment-related inefficiencies, according to Vikulov. Vikulov added that his firm is taking steps to get banking license in Gibraltar, one of the most crypto-friendly jurisdictions.

"As the shipping industry is mostly using the United States Dollar for freight payment and bunkering services, the Prime team developed a complex ecosystem to allow rapid and near-lossless transactions between major fiat currencies and major cryptocurrencies," PSF said in a statement.

The group is planning to create its own digital currency bank, named The Prime Crypto Bank.

by RTT Staff Writer

