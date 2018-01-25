logo
Alliance Data Systems Q4 Profit Surges, Revenue Up 15%

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Thursday reported fourth quarter net profit of $271 million compared to $11 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, earnings attributable to stockholders were $4.88, up from $0.18 last year. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA climbed 6 percent to $598 million and core earnings attributable were $6.26 per share. Core earnings were $348.2 million or $6.26 per share.

On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $5 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 15 percent to $2.106 billion from $1.828 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected $2.15 billion. Provision for loan losses increased to $332.2 million from $289.5 million last year.

The company updated its full year 2018 core earnings per share range to $22.50 to $23.50, up 16 to 19 percent from last year. Revenue for the full year is now expected to be up 8 percent to $8.35 billion, while its earlier guidance was for $8.7 billion. Street analysts were looking for $18.1 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion.

Separately, Alliance said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on March 20 to stakeholders on record February 14, 2018.

