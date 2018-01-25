U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound To 233,000

After reporting first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits at their lowest level in nearly 45 years in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 233,000, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 240,000 from the 218,000 originally reported for the previous week.

by RTT Staff Writer

