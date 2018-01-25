Grayscale Plans To Launch Five Crypto Funds By April: Report

Grayscale Investments, which specializes in making investments in digital currencies, plans to start five new crypto funds early this year.

The firm told Bloomberg that it plans to launch four new single-currency crypto funds, and another based on a basket of digital currencies by April this year.

That will raise the tally of crypto funds of the firm to eight, Grayscale Managing Director Michael Sonnenshein told the news agency in an interview.

The planned fund focused on a basket of cryptocurrencies will hold top liquid digital currencies and will be market cap-weighted and balance on a quarterly basis, Sonnenshein said.

Grayscale Investments was founded by a prominent cryptocurrency supporter Barry Silbert.

The firm owns the Bitcoin Investment Trust that trades over the counter under the ticker GBTC and the fund has surged over 1,300 percent in the last year.

In October, the firm cancelled its plan to list the GBTC on NYSE Arca after the Securities and Exchange Commission rejected earlier requests for listing of digital currency products.

Grayscale also offers the Ethereum Classic and Zcash funds.

by RTT Staff Writer

Technology News