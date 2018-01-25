Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street - U.S. Commentary

After ending the previous session mixed, stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 108 points.

Another positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news may contribute to early buying interest on Wall Street.

Dow components Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M (MMM) are likely to see early strength after reporting better than expected fourth quarter earnings.

On the other hand, shares of Ford (F) are moving to the downside in pre-market trading after the auto giant reported fourth quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.

Appliance maker Whirlpool (WHR) may also give back ground after reporting better than expected fourth quarter earnings but weaker than expected revenues. The company also provided disappointing 2018 earnings guidance.

In economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims bounced off their lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 233,000, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 240,000 from the 218,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of December. New home sales are expected to slump by 7.9 percent.

The Conference Board is also due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of December. The leading economic index is expected to climb by 0.5 percent.

After failing to sustain an early upward move stocks turned mixed over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulled back into negative territory, the Dow reached a new record closing high.

The major averages ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow rose 41.31 points or 0.2 percent to 26,252.12, while the Nasdaq slid 45.23 points or 0.6 percent to 7,415.06 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.59 points or 0.1 percent to 2,837.54.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has climbed by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.80 to $66.41 a barrel after jumping $1.14 to $65.61 a barrel on Wednesday. An ounce of gold is trading at $1,358.90, up $2.60 compared to the previous session's close of $1,336.70. On Wednesday, gold rose $4.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.86 yen compared to the 109.22 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2475 compared to yesterday's $1.2408.

