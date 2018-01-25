Belgian PhD Student Wins One Bitcoin In DNA Storage Challenge

Sander Wuyts, a PhD student from University of Antwerp in Belgium, has won 1 bitcoin in a three-year old challenge to crack DNA code. In three years, bitcoin's price went up to an unprecedented level, and now trading at around $11,600 a coin.

The DNA Storage Bitcoin challenge was issued in 2015 by Professor Nick Goldman of the European Bioinformatics Institute at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. He announced the challenge on January 21, 2015, distributing test tubes containing samples of DNA encoding 1 Bitcoin to the audience.

The first person to sequence or read the DNA and decode the file was to get one bitcoin. Professor Nick Goldman then said bitcoin was existing only on computers, but with cryptography, we could easily store in DNA.

Wuyts took up the challenge successfully solved it before January 21, 2018, the deadline set by its creator, Goldman.

According to Wuyts, he decided to enter the challenge at the end of 2017 after seeing a tweet from the well-known British scientist. "Goldman was still willing to send me a tube of DNA," he noted.

The DNA is said to have contained instructions on how to claim the bitcoin, the logo of the European Bioinformatics Institute, a drawing of James Joyce and a few other things.

Wuyts, who collaborated with a small team to win the prize, said he would use the Bitcoin prize money to fund research and reward those who helped him win.

"I didn't win thousands of euros, I won one Bitcoin. I will probably cash it out, because I have my doubts about the long-term value of this cryptocurrency. What's more important is that before participating in this challenge I had my doubts about the feasibility of using DNA to store data. This challenge changed that. Now I know very well that this new offers great opportunities, maybe even for my own future research," he said.

