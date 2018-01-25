Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but have turned in a relatively lackluster performance since then. The choppy trading on the day comes on the heels of the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

While the Dow remains firmly positive, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have pulled back near the unchanged line.

Currently, the Dow is up 83.09 points or 0.3 percent at 26,335.21, the Nasdaq is up 0.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 7,415.88 and the S&P 500 is up 1.65 points or 0.1 percent at 2,839.19.

A positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news contribute to the initial strength on Wall Street, with results from most big-name companies topping estimates.

The advance by the Dow is partly due to a strong gain by 3M (MMM), with the diversified manufacturer up by 2.5 percent after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, traders are also digesting a mixed batch of economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in new home sales in the month of December.

The report said new home sales plunged by 9.3 percent to an annual rate of 625,000 in December after surging up by 15 percent to a revised rate of 689,000 in November.

Economists had expected new home sales to slump to a rate of 679,000 from the 733,000 originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims bounced off their lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 233,000, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 240,000.

On the other hand, the Conference Board released a report showing a slightly bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.6 percent in December after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in November. The index has been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

"The U.S. LEI continued rising rapidly in December, pointing to a continuation of strong economic growth in the first half of 2018," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at the Conference Board.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although considerable weakness is visible among railroad stocks. Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Dow Jones Railroads Index is down by 3.8 percent.

Union Pacific (UNP) is leading the railroad sector lower after reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings.

Airline stocks are also extending the sell-off seen in the previous session, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index slumping by 1.8 percent.

Alaska Air (ALK), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and American Airlines (AAL) are all moving notably lower after reporting their quarterly results.

Housing stocks have also come under pressure following the disappointing new home sales data, while significant strength is visible among chemical and steel stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction on the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 2.656 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News