Dow Climbs To New Record Intraday High - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are mostly positive in mid-day trading on Thursday after seeing some volatility earlier in the session. The upward move on the day has lifted the Dow to a new record intraday high.

Currently, the major averages are all firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 175.93 points or 0.7 percent at 26,428.05, the Nasdaq is up 28.15 points or 0.4 percent at 7,443.21 and the S&P 500 is up 7.29 points or 0.3 percent at 2,844.83.

A positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news is contributing to the strength on Wall Street, with results from most big-name companies topping estimates.

The advance by the Dow is partly due to a strong gain by 3M (MMM), with the diversified manufacturer up by 2.6 percent after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, traders are also digesting a mixed batch of economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in new home sales in the month of December.

The report said new home sales plunged by 9.3 percent to an annual rate of 625,000 in December after surging up by 15 percent to a revised rate of 689,000 in November.

Economists had expected new home sales to slump to a rate of 679,000 from the 733,000 originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims bounced off their lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 233,000, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 240,000.

On the other hand, the Conference Board released a report showing a slightly bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.6 percent in December after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in November. The index has been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

Sector News

Chemical stocks have shown a significant move to the upside on the day, driving the Dow Jones Chemicals Index up by 1.2 percent. With the gain, the index has reached a record intraday high.

Within the chemicals sector, Praxair (PX) is posting a notable gain after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and raising its quarterly dividend.

Software, steel, and pharmaceutical are also seeing some strength in mid-day trading, although buying interest is somewhat subdued.

On the other hand, substantial weakness remains visible among railroad stocks, with the Dow Jones Railroads Index slumping by 2.9 percent.

Union Pacific (UNP) has climbed off its worst levels but remains firmly negative after reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings.

Tobacco and airline stocks are also seeing considerable weakness on the day, partly offsetting the strength seen in the aforementioned sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength after showing a lack of direction earlier in the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.3 basis points at 2.641 percent.

