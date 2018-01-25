Burger King Decree: FCC Wrong About Net Neutrality

Fast-food giant Burger King's new ad for Whopper slams FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality in the US.

Recently, FCC repealed Net Neutrality, which now allows internet providers to throttle bandwidth, offer paid fast lanes, block and prioritize content according to their wish.

In the new advertisement, Burger King surprises its customers with a selection of different prices for the same Whopper, which intently makes fun of the net neutrality.

Burger King staff tell customers they can buy the Whopper for $4.99 but will have to wait much longer than those who pay $12.99 or $25.99 for a faster "MBPS" (making burgers per second speed) speed.

"We believe the internet should be like Burger King restaurants, a place that doesn't prioritize and welcomes everyone," said Fernando Machado, Global Chief Marketing Officer. "That is why we created this experiment, to call attention to the potential effects of net neutrality."

Few days ago, Montana Governor Steve Bullock passed an order that will require Internet service providers in the state to follow net neutrality principles in order to receive state government contracts.

Governor Bullock said, "There has been a lot of talk around the country about how to respond to the recent decision by Federal Communications Commission to repeal net neutrality rules, which keep the internet free and open. It's time to actually do something about it. This is a simple step states can take to preserve and protect net neutrality. We can't wait for folks in Washington DC to come to their senses and reinstate these rules."

