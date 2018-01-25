MEXICO: IMF Raises 2018 GDP Growth Forecast From 1.9% To 2.3%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased the forecast for Mexico's economic growth in 2018 from 1.9% to 2.3%, according to a report from Alejandro Werner, the director of the fund's Western Hemisphere Department. The Fund also expects Mexico to grow 3.0% in 2019.

"Mexico's outlook is projected to benefit from higher growth in the United States, although uncertainty about the outcome of the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation, and Mexico's July presidential election will weigh on growth in the near term," said Werner.

"Inflation is expected to fall sharply in 2018 as the effect of last year's increase in administered domestic fuel prices fades. Continuation of prudent fiscal policy aimed at a reduction of the public debt ratio is key to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability," he added.

