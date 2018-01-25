Major Averages Close Mixed For Second Consecutive Session - U.S. Commentary

After ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line, the major averages turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. While the Dow and the S&P 500 climbed to new record closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day in the red.

The Nasdaq closed lower for the second straight day, edging down 3.89 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.16. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 140.67 points or 0.5 percent to 26,392.79 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.71 points or 0.1 percent to 2,839.25.

Stocks moved to the upside early in the session amid a positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, with results from most big-name companies topping estimates.

The advance by the Dow was partly due to a strong gain by 3M (MMM), with the diversified manufacturer rising by 1.9 percent after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar (CAT) also moved to the upside after reporting first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, traders were also digesting a mixed batch of economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in new home sales in the month of December.

The report said new home sales plunged by 9.3 percent to an annual rate of 625,000 in December after surging up by 15 percent to a revised rate of 689,000 in November.

Economists had expected new home sales to slump to a rate of 679,000 from the 733,000 originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims bounced off their lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 233,000, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 240,000.

On the other hand, the Conference Board released a report showing a slightly bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.6 percent in December after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in November. The index has been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

Sector News

Railroad stocks saw substantial weakness throughout the session, resulting in a 3.3 percent slump by the Dow Jones Railroads Index. With the drop, the index ended the session at its lowest closing level in almost a month.

Union Pacific (UNP) led the sector lower after the railroad operator reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings.

Extending the sell-off seen in the previous session, airline stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day. After plunging by 3 percent on Wednesday, the NYSE Arca Airline Index tumbled by 2.4 percent.

JetBlue (JBLU), Alaska Air (ALK), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and American Airlines (AAL) all moved notably lower after reporting their quarterly results.

Gold, natural gas and semiconductor stocks also came under pressure on the day, while utilities, pharmaceutical and chemical stocks showed strong moves to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries moved higher in afternoon trading after showing a lack of direction earlier in the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.621 percent.

Looking Ahead

Earnings news may continue to attract attention on Friday, with Intel (INTC), Starbucks (SBUX), E*Trade (ETFC), and Western Digital (WDC) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Honeywell (HON) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Friday.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, along with preliminary data on fourth quarter GDP and a report on durable goods orders in December.

