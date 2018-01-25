E*Trade Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Rises

Note: Adds adjusted earnings figures

E*Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $129 million, or $0.48 per share. This was higher than $127 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding $0.16 per share, related to tax reform and other items, adjusted earnings would have been $0.64 per share.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $637 million. This was up from $509 million last year.

E*Trade Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $129 Mln. vs. $127 Mln. last year.

-Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.6%

-EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.46 last year.

-EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3%

-Adjusted EPS : $0.64

-Analysts Estimate: $0.61

-Revenue (Q4): $637 Mln vs. $509 Mln last year.

-Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.1%

