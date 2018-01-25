CHILE: IMF Raises 2018 GDP Growth Forecast From 2.5% To 3.0%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased the forecast for Chile's economic growth in 2018 from 2.5% to 3.0%, according to a report from Alejandro Werner, the director of the fund's Western Hemisphere Department. The 2019 growth forecast is at 3.2%.

"After a slow start in 2017, growth picked up in the second half of the year, and the momentum is expected to carry over into 2018," said Werner.

"Higher copper prices and improving sentiment-especially after the resolution of political uncertainty related to the 2017 presidential elections-have been supporting growth," he added.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.