COLOMBIA: Country Will Ignore Venezuela's Election Results

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian government said that it would recognize neither the Venezuelan presidential election nor its results because the vote lacks transparency and legitimacy, said president Juan Manuel Santos.

"My position is the same as the Lima Group's, to rebuff this election call. Until there are enough guarantees that a transparent election will take place, I believe that nobody will recognize the results of an election in Venezuela."

Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, controlled by government's representatives, agreed on Tuesday to call for presidential elections in the first four months of 2018. President Nicolás Maduro is expected to run for a new term.

by Agencia CMA Latam

