COLOMBIA: Ecopetrol Tracks Oil Decline And Weighs On Colcap

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the benchmark stock market index in Colombia, fell 0.25% near the end of Thursday's session, weighed by a profit-taking move in Ecopetrol's shares and a weak performance from Sura's shares.

Marcela Ramírez, an analyst at Acciones y Valores, said that Ecopetrol tracked the decline in oil prices abroad.

Losses were limited by an upward revision to the International Monetary Fund's growth estimates for Colombia.

The locally traded US dollar fell 0.84%, to 2,790 pesos, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a weak dollar would benefit the local , according to Wilson Tovar an analyst at Acciones & Valores.

