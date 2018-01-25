Asian Markets Exhibit Mixed Trend

Asian stock are turning in a mixed performance on Friday, while the U.S. dollar steadied after President Donald Trump expressed support for a strong greenback, contradicting earlier remarks by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The Japanese market is advancing following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen. Investors also digested economic data, including Japan's core consumer price data for December, which was in line with expectations.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 60.53 points or 0.26 percent to 23,730.02, off a high of 23,797.96 in early trades.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is adding more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.5 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent. SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent.

The Nikkei daily reported that Fujitsu has reached a basic agreement to sell a majority stake in its mobile phone business, Fujitsu Connected Technologies, to Tokyo-based investment fund Polaris Capital Group for 40 billion to 50 billion yen. Shares of Fujitsu are rising almost 2 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is lower by almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 1 percent after crude oil prices edged down overnight.

Among the market's best performers, Chiyoda Corp. is rising almost 12 percent, while Nippon Light Metal and JGC Corp are gaining almost 4 percent each.

On the flip side, Suzuki Motor is losing more than 4 percent, Taiyo Yuden and Mitsubishi Motors are declining almost 4 percent each.

In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan gained 1.0 percent on year in December. That was unchanged from the November reading, although it came in beneath expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent.

Core CPI, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.

The Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in December, unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectations.

Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's is expanding moderately and should continue to do so, minutes from the bank's December 20-21 meeting revealed.

The board also noted that inflation expectations are in a weakening phase, although prices are expected to maintain an upward trend over the longer term.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Indonesia are also higher, while Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are modestly lower. The markets in Australia and India are closed on Friday for the Australia Day and Republic Day holidays, respectively.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in another mixed performance on Thursday. Stocks moved to the upside early in the session amid a positive reaction to upbeat corporate earnings results. Traders also digested a mixed batch of economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in new home sales in the month of December.

The Nasdaq edged down 3.89 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.16, while the Dow rose 140.67 points or 0.5 percent to 26,392.79 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.71 points or 0.1 percent to 2,839.25.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures were flat Thursday, hovering near the previous day's three-year highs. March WTI oil edged down $0.10 or nearly 0.2 percent to settle at $65.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

