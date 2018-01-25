Singapore Jobless Rate Falls As Expected In Q4

Singapore's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the three months ended December, in line with expectations, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Manpower showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.2 percent in the third quarter. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

The unemployment rate among residents dropped from 3.1 percent to 2.9 percent. Similarly, for citizen, the rate fell to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent.

The annual average unemployment rate for the whole year 2017 was 2.2 percent versus 2.1 percent in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.