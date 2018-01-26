China's Industrial Profit Growth Eases In December

China's industrial profits continued to increase in December, though at a weaker pace than in the previous month, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Industrial profits grew 10.8 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 14.9 percent spike in November.

During the whole year 2017, total profits of industrial enterprises surged 21.0 percent compared with a 8.5 percent rise in 2016.

Earnings at state-owned firms jumped 45.1 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 11.7 percent in 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

