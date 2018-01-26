Singapore Industrial Production Falls Unexpectedly

Singapore's industrial production declined for the first time in seventeen months in December, defying economists' forecast for a further increase, preliminary figures from the Economic Development Board showed Friday.

Manufacturing output fell 3.9 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 5.6 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent expansion for the month.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output advanced by 4.5 percent.

The electronics, chemicals, precision engineering and general manufacturing clusters registered output growth, while the biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering clusters contracted.

Month-on-month, industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent from November, when it dropped by 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, it was expected to rise by 2.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

