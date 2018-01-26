European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes consumer and manufacturing sentiment survey results. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to 106 in January from 105 in December.

At 3.30 am ET, retail sales and foreign trade figures are due from Sweden. Sales are forecast to remain flat on month in December after rising 0.9 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases M3 money supply data. Eurozone M3 is expected to grow 4.9 percent year-on-year in December.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release UK GDP data. The is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same rate as seen a quarter ago.

