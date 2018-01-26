Earnings In Focus: Jan. 26 (CL, HON, GNTX)

Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release quarterly financial results on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) is slated to release its Q4 financial results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion. The results are likely to benefit from favourable foreign exchange and increasing volumes.

Q4 Expectations:

* Sees Q4 GAAP EPS to be down low- to mid-single digits.

* Excl. charges from Global Growth and Efficiency Program and other one-time items, Colgate expects Q4 EPS to be roughly flat year-over-year.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net sales - $3.72 bln

* Net income - $606 mln

* EPS - $0.68

* Non-GAAP net income - $667 mln

* Non-GAAP EPS - $0.75.

FY Guidance:

* Expects FY GAAP EPS to be down mid-single digits

* Still sees low-single-digit EPS growth on non-GAAP basis.

* Continue to expect low-single-digit net sales growth in FY17

* Still expects low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017.

**

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) intends to release its Q4 results before the bell today. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter. Stronger and calibrated sales building on the robust orders and backlog growth are likely to fuel the company's organic sales.

Q4 Outlook:

* Now expects to achieve high end of its EPS guidance of $1.79 - $1.84

* Now expects organic sales growth higher than 7% - 8%, driven by Intelligrated, Commercial Aftermarket, and UOP.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Sales - $9.9 bln

* Net income - $1.0 bln

* EPS - $1.34

* Adj. EPS - $1.74.

FY17 Guidance:

* Now expects to achieve high end of its EPS guidance of $7.05 - $7.10

* Now expects organic sales growth of about 4%.

FY18 Guidance:

* Expects sales of $41.8 bln - $42.5 bln.

* Expects organic sales growth of 2% - 4%

* Sees EPS in range of $7.55 - $7.80, up 6% - 10% y-o-y, excl. spin-off costs.

**

Gentex Corp. (GNTX) is due to publish its Q4 financial results today before the market open. Twelve Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $0.32 per share and revenue of $449.87 million for the quarter.

Q4 Guidance

* Expects Q4 revenue to increase between 5% and 10%; Consensus - 7.10%.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net sales - $419.9 mln

* Net income - $88.8 mln

* EPS - $0.31.

FY17 Guidance

* Net sales - $1.78 bln - $1.80 bln; Consensus - $1.79 bln.

**

Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL), Lear Corp. (LEA), and PolyOne Corp. (POL) are also lined up to release their financial results on Friday, January 26, 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

