Crypto Investments In Russia Up Tenfold At $200 Mln

Cryptocurrency investments in Russian start-ups by means of Initial Coin Offerings or ICOs have increased 10 times in 2017 to around $200 million, according to a new estimate from the trading platform CryptoBazar.

CryptoBazar founder Oleg Ivanov stated that more than 100 crypto-funded projects have started last year, compared to just 20 in 2016. The capital-raising platform estimated that cryptocurrency investments in Russian start-ups were about $200 million in 2017, a significant jump from $20 million raised in 2016.

Worldwide, in 2017, the 10 largest ICOs attracted $550 million, or 30 percent of all funds collected through ICO.

In Russia, the cryptocurrency-financed projects reportedly include the mobile gaming platform MobileGo with $53 million; the Russian Mining Company with $45 million; and the supercomputer SONM with $42 million.

Amid troubles in attracting capital through traditional means, Russian start-ups are mainly resorting to Initial Coin Offerings or ICOs as it lacks strict regulations. One in every five ICOs is said to have conducted by Russians. The country is just behind the US and China, with a total $310 million raised through token sales.

CryptoBazar noted that the average rate of return surged significantly in some successful ICO projects, mainly with strong demand as well as skyrocketed price of digital currencies, particularly bitcoin. By the end of 2017, the companies were able to raise an average of $22.6 million in a large-scale ICO project, while it was $2 million in the preceding four years from June 2013 to April 2017.

Ivanov reportedly said, "22.6 million dollars is the average fees for one project, and the total for the year for investments in all projects from Russia is approximately $200 million."

The news comes as the Russian Ministry of Finance has drafted a bill for the regulation of cryptocurrencies and ICOs. Earlier, the Russian Government had planned to ban cryptocurrencies, but later decided that the ban would only create conditions for its illegal use.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News