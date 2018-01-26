French Consumer Confidence Falls Unexpectedly In January

French consumer confidence declined unexpectedly at the start of the year, though marginally, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to 104 in January from 105 in December. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 106.

However, the index remained above its long term-average of 100.

Consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months weakened to -13 in January from -11 in December.

At the same time, the index measuring households' opinion on past financial situation improved to -16 from -17.

Households' fears concerning unemployment decreased in January, with the index falling to 3 from 8.

In January, households were significantly more numerous than in December to expect prices to increase during the next twelve months. The corresponding index climbed to -19 from -35.

by RTT Staff Writer

