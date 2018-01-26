Surge Blockchain Becomes First Blockchain Firm In Deal With Govt Entity

Surge Blockchain, a unit of Surge Holdings, has inked a deal with the Oklahoma Municipal League or OML to make utility payments for up to 1.7 million households.

With the deal, the company is making history, becoming the first ever blockchain company to deal with a government entity. The company plans to pursue the same model in other states.

Surge Holdings that deals in Blockchain Technology Software, and Cryptocurrency Mining, said the Surge Blockchain software platform licensing will assist Oklahoma residents to make more convenient and timely payments. The technology will also help to increase revenue assurance for Utility companies.

Surge CEO Brian Cox said, "Partnering with the OML will rapidly accelerate the expansion of our distribution and transaction network throughout the state of Oklahoma. This is huge too, because we are the first blockchain company to sign a deal with a government entity."

In the state, due to the vast rural areas, many of its residents are not conveniently located near municipal offices to pay their utility bills.

In such situation, Surge payment software will provide these utility customers a convenient method to pay their bills at local stores on the Surge network, it said.

by RTT Staff Writer

