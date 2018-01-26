Forecasters Raise Eurozone Inflation Projections: ECB Survey

The near term inflation is expected to rise more than previously projected, according to the Survey of Professional Forecasters published by the European Central Bank.

Forecasters raised their inflation outlook for 2018 to 1.5 percent from 1.4 percent. Likewise, the outlook for 2019 was lifted to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent. Inflation is seen at 1.8 percent in 2020.

The longer-term inflation expectations remained stable at 1.9 percent.

Real GDP growth expectations were revised upwards for 2018 and 2019, to 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent. This represents upward revisions from 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. For 2020, growth is forecast to be 1.7 percent.

Unemployment rate expectations were revised downwards at all horizons, to stand at 8.4 percent, 7.9 percent and 7.6 percent for 2017, 2018 and 2019. In the fourth quarter, forecasters projected 8.6 percent for 2018 and 8.2 percent for 2019.

The survey was conducted between January 5 and 11.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.