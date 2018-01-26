Slovakia PPI Inflation Eases Further

Slovakia's producer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.

Industrial producer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 2.1 increase in November. The measure has been rising since January.

Prices on the domestic market registered an increase of 2.0 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew 2.9 percent and those in the mining and quarrying sphere went up by 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent from November, when it rose by 0.3 percent.

