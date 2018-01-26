GDP On Focus, Wall Street To Open Higher

The fourth quarter GDP might be the major focus on Friday. Major corporates such as Honeywell, Intel, Starbucks, etc. are reporting today.

Asian shares closed mostly down, while European shares are trading higher.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 54 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 33.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The Nasdaq closed lower for the second straight day, edging down 3.89 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.16. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 140.67 points or 0.5 percent to 26,392.79 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.71 points or 0.1 percent to 2,839.25.

On the economic front, the U.S. Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The new orders consensus is for 0.6 percent, compared to 1.3 percent in the prior month.

The Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The economic forecasters are looking for real GDP of 2.9 percent, while it was 3.2 percent in the previous week. GDP price index is expected to be 2.3 percent, slightly up from 2.1 percent in the third quarter.

The Census Bureau's advance report on U.S. International trade in goods will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $69.0 billion, narrower that $69.7 billion in November.

The Department of Commerce's Retail Inventories for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.1 percent, unchanged from last month.

The Wholesale Inventories measure for December is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for advance wholesale inventories of 0.3 percent, down from 0.7 percent in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig count were 1261, U.S. rig counts were 936.

In the corporate sector, Air products Inc. (APD) reported a sharp fall in net income attributable to the company to $154.6 million from $299.8 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings almost halved to $0.70 from $1.37 in the same period last year.

Sales for the period increased to $2.216 billion from $1.882 billion last year. The company has recorded higher cost of sales for the period.

Asian shares closed mostly down on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 9.82 points or 0.28 percent to 3,558.13. China's industrial profits continued to increase in December, though at a weaker pace than in the previous month, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 499.67 points or 1.53 percent at 33,154.12.

Japanese shares ended a choppy session lower. The Nikkei average dropped 37.61 points or 0.16 percent to 23,631.88. The broader Topix index closed 0.27 percent lower at 1,879.39.

Markets in Australia and India were closed for the Australia Day and Republic Day holidays, respectively.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 49.19 points or 0.90 percent. DAX of Germany is up 8.21 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 41.45 points or 0.54 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 48.07 points or 0.51 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 Index, that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is unchanged from the prior day.

