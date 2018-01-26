Free Trading App Robinhood Adds Cryptocurrencies To Platform

Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading app, announced that it is adding 16 cryptocurrencies to its platform, thus making it easier for people to trade these recently popular assets.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin, plus Dogecoin, Monero and NEO are the ones added to Robinhood's platform.

"We believe that cryptocurrencies have the potential to fundamentally reorganize the way money works from the ground up, putting power previously held by financial institutions directly in the hands of the people," Robinhood said in a blog post on its website.

This month, users are allowed to add these cryptocurrencies to their watch-list for monitoring price trends, create price alerts, and track news.

Starting February, round-the-clock, commission-free cryptocurrency trading will be allowed in Bitcoin and Ethereum on the platform to users in California, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, and New Hampshire.

Initial bank transfers of $1,000 will be instantly available for users to trade cryptocurrencies. Additional fund transfers will be through the normal ACH transfer system.

