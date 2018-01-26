Colgate-Palmolive Q4 Adj. Profit Meets View, But Revenues Miss

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported a 47 percent fall in profit for the fourth quarter from last year, as growth in sales was more than offset by higher one-time charges related to its Global Growth and Efficiency Program as well as the U.S. tax reform.

However, adjusted earnings per share matched analysts' expectations, while revenues missed their estimates. The company's shares are losing almost 4 percent in pre-market activity.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company fell to $323 million or $0.37 per share from $606 million or $0.68 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results included $61 million or $0.07 per share of after-tax charges resulting from the company's Global Growth and Efficiency Program and a provisional charge of $275 million or $0.31 per share related to the U.S. tax reform.

The year-ago quarter's results included charges totaling $0.07 per share resulting from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program as well as a litigation matter.

Excluding charges, adjusted earnings for the quarter were flat with the year-ago period at $0.75 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Worldwide net sales for the quarter grew 4.5 percent to $3.89 billion from $3.72 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

The growth in sales was driven by healthy volume increases across Latin America, North America and Europe.

Global unit volume for the quarter rose 3 percent, while pricing decreased 1.0 percent and foreign exchange was positive 2.5 percent. Organic sales grew 2.0 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Colgate-Palmolive forecast net sales increase in mid-single-digits and organic sales growth in low to mid-single-digits, with improvement in organic sales growth versus the second half of 2017.

The company also said it is planning for a year of gross margin expansion and expects double-digit earnings per share growth on a reported basis for fiscal 2018, including the impact of the U.S. tax reform.

Excluding charges resulting from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program and the one-time charge related to U.S. tax reform in 2017, Colgate projects low double-digit earnings per share growth for the full year.

The Street expects the company to earn $3.12 per share for the year on revenues of $16.1 billion.

