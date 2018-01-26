U.S. GDP Climbs Less Than Expected In Q4

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed weaker than expected U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The report said real gross domestic product increased by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the 3.2 percent growth seen in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 3.0 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

