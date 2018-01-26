Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After closing mixed for two consecutive sessions, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 50 points.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to the latest earnings news, with shares of Intel (INTC) moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the semiconductor giant reported fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell (HON) may also see early strength after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and raising its full-year earnings guidance.

However, any early upside may be limited following the release of a Commerce Department report showing weaker than expected U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The report said real gross domestic product increased by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the 3.2 percent growth seen in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 3.0 percent.

Positive contributions from consumer spending, non-residential fixed investment, exports, residential fixed investment, and government spending were partly offset by a negative contribution from private inventory investment and an increase in imports.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also released a separate report showing a much bigger than expected increase in durable goods orders in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.9 percent in December after surging up by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent in November.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.6 percent in December after edging up by 0.3 percent in November.

Ex-transportation orders had been expected to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

Traders are also digesting President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump touted the progress made by the and the stocks markets since his election and reiterated his pledge to put "America first."

"But America first does not mean America alone," Trump said. "When the United States grows, so does the world."

After ending Wednesday's trading on opposite sides of the unchanged line, the major averages turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. While the Dow and the S&P 500 climbed to new record closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day in the red.

The Nasdaq closed lower for the second straight day, edging down 3.89 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.16. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 140.67 points or 0.5 percent to 26,392.79 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.71 points or 0.1 percent to 2,839.25.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.18 to $65.69 a barrel after slipping $0.10 to $65.51 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $6.60 to $1,362.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $11.20 to $1,351.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.33 yen compared to the 109.41 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2430 compared to yesterday's $1.2396.

by RTT Staff Writer

